GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Argus

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) had its price target increased by research analysts at Argus from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GSK. Societe Generale upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.16.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $44.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.17. The firm has a market cap of $110.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of $36.41 and a 52 week high of $46.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 92.73% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $11.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 357,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,976.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,842 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

