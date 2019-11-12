Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Short Interest Up 19.1% in October

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the September 30th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

GLP stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.11. 88,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,562. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.88. Global Partners has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $21.62. The company has a market cap of $683.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.54. Global Partners had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Analysts forecast that Global Partners will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.34%. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,805,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Global Partners by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,343,759 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,659,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $544,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Global Partners by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 324,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 26,619 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. 38.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

