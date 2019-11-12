Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 145.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,177 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,586,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 10,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $1,666,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 10,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total value of $1,924,464.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,353.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,287 shares of company stock valued at $6,203,454 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.13. 911,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,799. Global Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $94.81 and a 12-month high of $175.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Global Payments from $188.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Global Payments from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Global Payments from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.97.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.