Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) SVP Sells $167,700.00 in Stock

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $167,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kelly Huller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of Globus Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $158,700.00.

Shares of NYSE:GMED traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.24. 426,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,873. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average is $46.53. Globus Medical Inc has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $56.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $196.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 83.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,179,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803,797 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 307.4% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,316,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,669,000 after acquiring an additional 993,056 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the second quarter worth $29,363,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 35.4% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after acquiring an additional 378,211 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the second quarter worth $13,495,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GMED. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Globus Medical from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globus Medical from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Globus Medical from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

