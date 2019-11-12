GoChain (GO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.59 Million

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. During the last seven days, GoChain has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One GoChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges including Coinall, Upbit, Bilaxy and DragonEX. GoChain has a market cap of $7.09 million and $1.59 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011414 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00232385 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.67 or 0.01519038 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00031451 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00128083 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GoChain Coin Profile

GoChain launched on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,065,933,406 coins and its circulating supply is 840,543,725 coins. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoChain is gochain.io. The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GoChain Coin Trading

GoChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, DragonEX, Bittrex, Upbit, Bilaxy, Coinall and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

