GoldMint (MNTP) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2,385.00

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 12th. GoldMint has a total market capitalization of $529,385.00 and $2,385.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00003148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bancor Network, IDEX and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00234703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.79 or 0.01500907 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000878 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00032154 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00140076 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GoldMint Coin Profile

GoldMint was first traded on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Livecoin, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

