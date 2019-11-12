Griffin Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FSLY traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $19.28. 1,693,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,154. Fastly Inc has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $35.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.43.

In other news, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel bought 359,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.84 per share, for a total transaction of $7,842,110.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel bought 849,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $14,779,786.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSLY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Fastly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Fastly and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.49.

