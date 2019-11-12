Griffin Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 404.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 60,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.31, for a total transaction of $7,998,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 604,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,544,035.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FIVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Five Below from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on Five Below in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Five Below from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Five Below stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.90. 16,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,413. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58. Five Below Inc has a one year low of $86.57 and a one year high of $148.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.38 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

