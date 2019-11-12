Griffin Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 4,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.90. 678,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,737. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.05. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $57.07.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $62.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity set a $62.00 price objective on Brookfield Asset Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.92.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.