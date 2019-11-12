Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Shares Down 5.1%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) shares traded down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.90 and last traded at $12.07, 1,269,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,611,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.07 million. Grupo Financiero Galicia had a return on equity of 41.32% and a net margin of 25.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,883,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,360,000 after buying an additional 4,004,132 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 7.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,848,000 after purchasing an additional 173,441 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,003,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,783,000 after purchasing an additional 63,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 2,688.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 602,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,399,000 after purchasing an additional 581,172 shares in the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

