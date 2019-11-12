Gulden (NLG) Price Hits $0.0077

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and $2,544.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges including GuldenTrader, YoBit, LiteBit.eu and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.67 or 0.00701499 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011069 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00012295 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001242 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 499,554,377 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com.

Gulden Coin Trading

Gulden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Nocks, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, GuldenTrader, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

