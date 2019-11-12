Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) had its target price lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 66.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harpoon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $13.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $319.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average is $13.07. Harpoon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, insider Natalie Sacks sold 24,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $326,266.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $94,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 9.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 24.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 183.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 151,644 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

