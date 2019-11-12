Harrington Investments INC Has $2.50 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Harrington Investments INC lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,439 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.1% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 25.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 227 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,716 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 24,766 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,773.99, for a total transaction of $6,164,615.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $40,737,808. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,189.97.

AMZN stock traded up $3.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,775.59. 130,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,044,665. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,307.00 and a 52 week high of $2,035.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,758.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,839.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

