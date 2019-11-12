H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) CEO Sells $785,186.43 in Stock

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 21,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $785,186.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,030.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HEES stock traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $36.15. The stock had a trading volume of 30,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,326. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.98. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.21.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.41 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 6.71%. H&E Equipment Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HEES. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised H&E Equipment Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 30.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter valued at $335,000. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

