Heico’s (HEI) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Independent Research

Independent Research reissued their neutral rating on shares of Heico (NYSE:HEI) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $73.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Heico from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America downgraded Heico from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Heico from $133.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Heico from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Heico from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.08.

Get Heico alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HEI traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,134. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Heico has a 1 year low of $71.47 and a 1 year high of $147.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.40.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $532.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.67 million. Heico had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heico will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter purchased 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.82 per share, with a total value of $114,732.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at $124,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson purchased 949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.70 per share, with a total value of $114,544.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,198,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,711,937.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heico by 4.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Heico by 1.0% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heico by 2.5% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heico by 7.9% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heico by 8.2% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 25.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.