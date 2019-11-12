Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Shares of HLX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.55. The stock had a trading volume of 617,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,499. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $212.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.72 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nancy K. Quinn sold 12,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $121,445.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,784.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Lovoi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $134,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,704 shares of company stock valued at $417,902. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,477,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,105,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,459.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 657,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 615,289 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 544,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 362,379 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 28,001.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 288,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 287,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

