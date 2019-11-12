HeroNode Trading 8.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 11th. One HeroNode token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, LBank and Token Store. During the last seven days, HeroNode has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. HeroNode has a market cap of $157,423.00 and $7,775.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011414 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00232385 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.67 or 0.01519038 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00031451 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00128083 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HeroNode

HeroNode was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,074,244,081 tokens. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node. The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io. The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HeroNode

HeroNode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bilaxy, Token Store, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

