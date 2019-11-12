HGI Capital Management LLC Sells 62,980 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

HGI Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 50.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,980 shares during the quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.27 per share, with a total value of $33,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,882.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sanford Dale Shimoda sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,849.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HPP traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.89. 295,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,078. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.64. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $36.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $208.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Barclays set a $42.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research set a $40.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

