Hi Line Capital Management LLC Purchases 121,697 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,697 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz makes up 2.4% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 46.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.8% in the second quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.3% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.4% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 51.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Jorge P. Lemann acquired 3,496,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,985.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,516,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,570,441.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $712,952,605.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.98. 5,992,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,562,568. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.56. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $54.27. The stock has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 42.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 45.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.26.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.