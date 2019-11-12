Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) will announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.72. Hilton Grand Vacations posted earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $466.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HGV shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Nomura boosted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $43.00 price target on Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

In related news, insider Barbara L. Hollkamp sold 2,000 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $67,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,917.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4,826.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Lorber David A acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.0% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period.

HGV traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $35.33. The company had a trading volume of 495,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,920. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.08. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.99.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

