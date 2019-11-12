Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Trading 5.4% Higher

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s share price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.73, 1,184,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,333,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Himax Technologies from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.06.

The stock has a market cap of $430.36 million, a P/E ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Himax Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $164.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 650,517 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,306,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 468,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 93,385 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 102,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,131,000. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

