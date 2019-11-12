HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the September 30th total of 4,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of HMN Financial stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $20.71. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.18. HMN Financial has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $23.34.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $9.32 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HMN Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HMN Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Castine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 256,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 49,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts, including individual retirement accounts.

