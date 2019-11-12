Hochschild Mining Plc (LON:HOC) Receives GBX 205 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Hochschild Mining Plc (LON:HOC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 205 ($2.68).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOC shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

HOC traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 184.10 ($2.41). 884,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,000. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 146.80 ($1.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 232.20 ($3.03). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 195.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 193.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.81.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

