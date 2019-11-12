Holo (HOT) Market Capitalization Hits $164.87 Million

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 12th. In the last week, Holo has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One Holo token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, WazirX, OOOBTC and Fatbtc. Holo has a total market capitalization of $164.87 million and $18.77 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00236089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.85 or 0.01501840 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031822 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00137537 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Holo

Holo’s launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,335,977,822 tokens. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Holo is holochain.org. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Holo

Holo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, ABCC, OOOBTC, Hotbit, WazirX, IDEX, LATOKEN, Fatbtc, Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

