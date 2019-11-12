Homrich & Berg Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Homrich & Berg reduced its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,693 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Homrich & Berg’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $12,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 33,233.3% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 970.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 21,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000.

SCHF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,534. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average is $31.67.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

