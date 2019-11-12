Homrich & Berg Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Homrich & Berg trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,473,000 after purchasing an additional 862,369 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,278,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,408,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,630,000 after purchasing an additional 162,241 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,729,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,708,000 after purchasing an additional 148,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 243,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,336,000 after purchasing an additional 113,993 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.66. 37,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,536. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.72 and a 52 week high of $126.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.00.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

