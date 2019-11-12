Homrich & Berg Has $1.87 Million Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Homrich & Berg reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,641 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 570.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Barclays lifted their price target on CVS Health from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CVS Health from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.59.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $528,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,745. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,115,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,437 shares of company stock worth $3,248,811 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.35. 4,998,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,219,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.74.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

