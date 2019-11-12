Homrich & Berg Has $279.33 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Homrich & Berg lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,335,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,005 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 14.4% of Homrich & Berg’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $279,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $120.55. The company had a trading volume of 750,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,091. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.36. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $121.21.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.