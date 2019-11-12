Homrich & Berg Sells 1,416 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Homrich & Berg decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 39.0% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 111.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of VPL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.57. 24,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,080. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $70.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.53.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.