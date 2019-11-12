Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Hudson Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a negative return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $56.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.00 million.

NASDAQ HDSN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.75. 716,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,893. Hudson Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $32.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.03.

HDSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Roth Capital lowered Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $0.60 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.30.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing services.

