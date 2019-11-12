IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Cut to $290.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $296.00 to $290.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup started coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $284.00 to $256.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $277.85.

NASDAQ:IAC traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.44. 592,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,205. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.90. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $158.29 and a 1-year high of $268.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 11.25%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, EVP Mark J. Stein sold 38,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.77, for a total transaction of $9,934,246.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,394,371.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $228,370.00. Insiders have sold a total of 118,402 shares of company stock valued at $29,975,254 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

