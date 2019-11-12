Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) Short Interest Update

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,070,000 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the September 30th total of 11,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, insider Harmer Peter sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $792,500.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Iamgold by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 48,522,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $165,460,000 after buying an additional 10,020,206 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in Iamgold by 47.4% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 20,061,272 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,707,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449,117 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Iamgold during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,938,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Iamgold by 78.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,795,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,109 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Iamgold by 125.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,645,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 914,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. GMP Securities lowered shares of Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iamgold in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Friday. Finally, CSFB downgraded shares of Iamgold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.75 to $3.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.26.

Shares of NYSE:IAG remained flat at $$3.35 during trading on Monday. 5,440,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,421,516. Iamgold has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average is $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83, a P/E/G ratio of 49.60 and a beta of -0.02.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

