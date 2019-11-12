ICC International Cannabis (OTCMKTS:WLDCF) Stock Price Down 16.7%

ICC International Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:WLDCF) was down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.03, approximately 61,926 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 506,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12.

About ICC International Cannabis (OTCMKTS:WLDCF)

ICC International Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiary, engages in the cannabis business in Canada and internationally. It holds a license to cultivate, manufacture, supply, hold, import, export, and transport cannabis and derivative products; and engages in procuring and distributing medical cannabis products and cannabis derivatives.

