IDEAYA Biosciences’ (NASDAQ:IDYA) Lock-Up Period To Expire on November 19th

IDEAYA Biosciences’ (NASDAQ:IDYA) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, November 19th. IDEAYA Biosciences had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 23rd. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDYA. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.91. The company has a current ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 18.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $16.90.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.66). On average, analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,453,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,369,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,612,000. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.