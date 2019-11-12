IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.82-2.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52-4.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.63 billion.IHS Markit also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.57-2.59 EPS.

INFO stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.26. 1,368,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. IHS Markit has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $71.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.74.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. IHS Markit had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INFO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of IHS Markit from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of IHS Markit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.58.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

