IHS Markit Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,998 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,072% compared to the typical volume of 92 put options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 32.0% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 6.5% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the third quarter worth about $144,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 38.1% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 32.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,694,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,867 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IHS Markit from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub cut IHS Markit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.58.

Shares of INFO stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,842,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,259. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.43 and its 200-day moving average is $63.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78. IHS Markit has a 1-year low of $44.52 and a 1-year high of $71.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.