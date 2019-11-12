Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Trading Down 1.4%

Immune Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:IMUN) shares fell 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.01, 185,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 236,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

Immune Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMUN)

Immune Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatments for cancer, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)/AIDS, and autoimmune and immune disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops methionine enkephalin IRT-101, a small synthetic pentapeptide; and low-dose naltrexone IRT-103, an opioid receptor antagonist that stimulates and/or regulates the immune system to treat a range of autoimmune diseases, including multiple sclerosis; immune disorders, such as Crohn's disease and cancer; and viral infections comprising HIV/AIDS.

