Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

IRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. National Securities began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.08.

NYSE:IRT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.42. 5,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.77. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.69 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 20.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 139,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,518,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,571,000 after buying an additional 24,379 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $2,545,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

