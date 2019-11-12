INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.22. 98,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.92. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $15.97. The company has a market cap of $96.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.11.

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates 7,490 physical stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 156 markets.

