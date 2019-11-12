Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €16.50 by Bankhaus Lampe

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective from equities research analysts at Bankhaus Lampe in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €20.50 ($23.84) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €23.50 ($27.33) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €20.36 ($23.68).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €19.70. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($22.91).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

