Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.05-0.01) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company issued revenue guidance of $353-373 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $358.71 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $5.57. The company had a trading volume of 36,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,746. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.27. Infinera has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Infinera alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INFN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Infinera from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $6.00 price target on shares of Infinera and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Infinera from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Infinera from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.22.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.