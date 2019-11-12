Insider Buying: Badger Daylighting Ltd (TSE:BAD) Director Purchases 4,500 Shares of Stock

Badger Daylighting Ltd (TSE:BAD) Director Glen Dawson Roane acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$32.52 per share, with a total value of C$146,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,362,588.

Shares of BAD stock traded up C$0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$34.65. 375,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,325. Badger Daylighting Ltd has a 1 year low of C$29.35 and a 1 year high of C$49.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 18.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Badger Daylighting’s payout ratio is 30.32%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAD. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Badger Daylighting from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities cut their target price on Badger Daylighting from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Badger Daylighting from C$51.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.60.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

