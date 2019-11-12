Insider Selling: AirBoss of America Corp (TSE:BOS) Senior Officer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

AirBoss of America Corp (TSE:BOS) Senior Officer Lisa Swartzman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total transaction of C$78,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$744,872.30.

BOS traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,061. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.44. AirBoss of America Corp has a 12 month low of C$7.09 and a 12 month high of C$10.40. The stock has a market cap of $187.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$110.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$117.32 million. On average, analysts forecast that AirBoss of America Corp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BOS shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cormark set a C$11.50 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, oil and gas, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.