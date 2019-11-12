Insider Selling: Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) VP Sells 642 Shares of Stock

Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) VP Jill Twedt sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $24,562.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,536.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Boise Cascade Co has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.07.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Boise Cascade had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Boise Cascade Co will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,807,000 after purchasing an additional 259,027 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,927,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,191,000 after purchasing an additional 126,776 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 812,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,053,000 after purchasing an additional 43,221 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the second quarter worth $19,081,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.4% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 671,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,900,000 after purchasing an additional 22,373 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BCC shares. Vertical Research cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

