Insider Selling: Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Vice Chairman Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,175.39, for a total transaction of $293,847.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,801,812.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MKL traded down $14.41 on Tuesday, reaching $1,143.13. 28,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.68 and a beta of 0.75. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $950.16 and a 52 week high of $1,216.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,156.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,115.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Markel in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 52.6% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Markel in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 75.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,073.67.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

