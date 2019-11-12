Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Sells 8,124 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.36, for a total value of $1,327,136.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,079,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,381,262.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Michael Hsing sold 18,387 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $3,015,284.13.

On Monday, November 4th, Michael Hsing sold 9,706 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.63, for a total value of $1,549,368.78.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Michael Hsing sold 16,540 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $2,480,834.60.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $1,705,485.60.

NASDAQ MPWR traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.55. The company had a trading volume of 263,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,271. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.50 and a fifty-two week high of $166.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.51 and its 200 day moving average is $143.61.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $168.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.95%.

MPWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital set a $180.00 price target on Monolithic Power Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,406,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,366,000 after buying an additional 168,988 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,094,000 after buying an additional 105,831 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,384,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,016,000 after buying an additional 86,100 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,186,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,128,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,182,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,615,000 after buying an additional 564,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

