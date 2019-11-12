Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,876 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 112.7% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 42.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $201.31. 1,297,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,825,388. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $143.46 and a 1-year high of $201.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.34.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.3842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

