Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.95 and last traded at $37.95, approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.83.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average is $34.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 98.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $357,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $465,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,363,000.

