Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 4,718 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 7,763% compared to the average daily volume of 60 call options.

In related news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $45,380.00. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $128,380 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after buying an additional 450,445 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 9.7% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 669,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,451,000 after purchasing an additional 58,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RAMP. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LiveRamp from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. First Analysis upgraded LiveRamp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

NYSE:RAMP traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $46.45. 465,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,685. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average of $47.83. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.23.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

