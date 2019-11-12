Ironclad Encryption (OTCMKTS:IRNC) Stock Price Down 33.3%

Shares of Ironclad Encryption Corp (OTCMKTS:IRNC) traded down 33.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 106,350,037 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 596% from the average session volume of 15,269,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About Ironclad Encryption (OTCMKTS:IRNC)

IronClad Encryption Corporation develops and licenses cyber software technology that encrypts data files and electronic communications. The company sells ICE-enabled security applications, subscriptions, services, and maintenance contracts, as well as ultra-secure BlackICE gateway and ultra-secure ICE Phone.

